Chint secures approval to build 100 MW of solar in Bangladesh

Chint Solar BD, the Bangladeshi subsidiary of China's Chint, has secured the approval for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in northern Bangladesh.

“We want to keep our footprint in large scale solar PV IPP and C&I projects overcoming the challenges that exist in Bangladesh to utilize maximum resources of this country,” Gan Peng, managing director of Chint Solar BD, told pv magazine.

The PV facility will sell power at a regulated tariff of $0.998/kWh under a 20-year PPA to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Chint will use around 170,000 650 W solar panels provided by its unit Astronergy for the project, which will be located on a 360-acre surface across the Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts Local companies Green Progress Renewables BV and IRB Associates will partner with Chint Solar BD on development and construction.

Chint Solar BD was incorporated in July 2021. Since then, it has filed applications to install 660 MW of solar IPP projects in Bangladesh.