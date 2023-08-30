Chint secures approval to build 100 MW of solar in Bangladesh

Chint Solar BD, the Bangladeshi subsidiary of China's Chint, has secured the approval for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in northern Bangladesh.
“We want to keep our footprint in large scale solar PV IPP and C&I projects overcoming the challenges that exist in Bangladesh to utilize maximum resources of this country,” Gan Peng, managing director of Chint Solar BD, told pv magazine.
The PV facility will sell power at a regulated tariff of $0.998/kWh under a 20-year PPA to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).
Popular content
Chint will use around 170,000 650 W solar panels provided by its unit Astronergy for the project, which will be located on a 360-acre surface across the Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts Local companies Green Progress Renewables BV and IRB Associates will partner with Chint Solar BD on development and construction.
Chint Solar BD was incorporated in July 2021. Since then, it has filed applications to install 660 MW of solar IPP projects in Bangladesh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.