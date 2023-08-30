Reliance chairman outlines plans for HJT solar modules, sodium-ion batteries

Mukesh D Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, says the company aims to open a fully integrated solar gigafactory by the end of 2025. It also plans to initiate megawatt-level sodium-ion cell production by 2025.

Image: Reliance Industries

From pv magazine India

Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, says that the company remains focused on fast-track execution of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex in Jamnagar, in the Indian state of Gujarat. 

The group’s priority is to deliver a fully integrated end-to-end solar PV manufacturing ecosystem.

“This will be one of the world’s largest, most technologically advanced, flexible, and cost-competitive solar gigafactory globally and will be converting sand into solar PV modules,” said Ambani. 

The solar gigafactory will manufacture modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and glass at a single location in Jamnagar. Using heterojunction technology (HJT), it aims produce some of the world's most efficient solar PV cells and modules for large-scale and rooftop power generation. Ambani said the company wants to open the factory in a phased manner by the end of 2025.

The group will also leverage its engineering and construction capabilities and giga-scale manufacturing ecosystem to accelerate and enable the installation of at least 100 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website. 

