Indian analysts predict 16 GW of new solar in fiscal 2024, 2025

Several driving factors contribute to this, including the resolution of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) issue, the deferral of the requirement to procure modules from the Approved Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) list, declining PV module prices, and simplified access to both debt and equity capital.

Renewable energy growth is anticipated to be upheld over the medium term, facilitated by favorable policies, substantial investor interest, and sound financial profiles. These factors will contribute to the stable credit quality of companies operating within the renewable energy sector, as observed within the CRISIL Ratings portfolio.