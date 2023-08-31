TSUN launches new series of microinverters

TSUN’s new microinverter line has an input current of up to 16 A and an efficiency rating of up to 96.7%. It claims that the microinverters are particularly suitable for complex installation environments.

Image: TSUN

Share

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a new line of microinverters with a current input of 16 A and up to 2 kW of output.

“The Gen3 Plus MS2000 comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, enabling remote monitoring and management,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The ability to connect with up to four panels simultaneously streamlines installation and reduces the installation costs.”

The company offers three versions: the TSOL-MS1600, the TSOL-MS1800, and the TSOL-MS2000.

The first model delivers 1.6 kW of output, featuring a nominal output current of 7 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

The second variant provides 1.8 kW of output, a nominal output current of 7.8 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

Popular content

The third product offers 2 kW of output, a nominal output current of 8.7 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

All versions have an efficiency of 96.7%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.3%. They measure 331 mm x 261 mm x 44 mm and come with IP67 protection.

TSUN also offers a 12-year product warranty.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.