TSUN launches new series of microinverters

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a new line of microinverters with a current input of 16 A and up to 2 kW of output.
“The Gen3 Plus MS2000 comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, enabling remote monitoring and management,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The ability to connect with up to four panels simultaneously streamlines installation and reduces the installation costs.”
The company offers three versions: the TSOL-MS1600, the TSOL-MS1800, and the TSOL-MS2000.
The first model delivers 1.6 kW of output, featuring a nominal output current of 7 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.
The second variant provides 1.8 kW of output, a nominal output current of 7.8 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.
The third product offers 2 kW of output, a nominal output current of 8.7 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.
All versions have an efficiency of 96.7%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.3%. They measure 331 mm x 261 mm x 44 mm and come with IP67 protection.
TSUN also offers a 12-year product warranty.
