TSUN launches new series of microinverters

The company offers three versions: the TSOL-MS1600, the TSOL-MS1800, and the TSOL-MS2000.

The first model delivers 1.6 kW of output, featuring a nominal output current of 7 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

The second variant provides 1.8 kW of output, a nominal output current of 7.8 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

The third product offers 2 kW of output, a nominal output current of 8.7 A, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V.

All versions have an efficiency of 96.7%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.3%. They measure 331 mm x 261 mm x 44 mm and come with IP67 protection.

TSUN also offers a 12-year product warranty.