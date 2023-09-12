Das Solar claims 26.33% efficiency for n-type TOPCon solar cell

China’s DAS Solar says it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.33 % for an M10 n-type solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

The Fujian Metrology Institute in China has confirmed the result.

The cell has an area of 333.4 cm2 and is based on passivating contacts based on polysilicon and silicon monoxide (SiO x ), which reportedly reduce carrier recombination at the metal/silicon interface, thus improving short-circuit current and fill factor.

“Using advanced techniques such as Poly-finger further enhances quantum efficiency across a wide spectrum,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The new materials have dramatically reduced auger recombination of emitter electrodes, resulting in the highest short-wavelength spectral response to external quantum efficiency (EQE) characteristic of over 85% at 300 nm.”

The Chinese manufacturer had achieved an efficiency of 26.24% for the same device in April. “The achievement of an open-circuit voltage as high as 730mV for DAS Solar's TOPCon cells indicates a significant breakthrough in the development of passivation technologies, which holds great significance for the continuous improvement of TOPCon cell efficiency,” said Das Solar CTO, Song Dengyuan, said at the time.

Das Solar is based in headquartered in Quzhou City, Zhejiang province, and currently has an annual TOPCon solar module capacity of 30 GW. Its two largest shareholders are China Huaneng Group and China Merchants Group.

