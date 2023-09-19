Solar self-consumption nearing gigawatt threshold in France

From pv magazine France

French grid operator Enedis says that all PV systems installed under France's self-consumption regime reached a combined capacity of 960 MW at the end of June, from just 347 MW a year earlier.

At the end of June, around 326,000 PV systems had been deployed under the scheme, with approximately 10,200 installations connected to battery storage.

Enedis said there are currently 400 energy communities registered for self-consumption in France. Among these, 246 are already operational, serving 3,732 users, and collectively have a capacity of 16.7 MW. It also noted that the capacity of PV systems exceeding 10 kW more than doubled in the first six months of this year.

During the first half of 2023, the power connected for self-consumption projects of less than 36 kW nearly matched the volume connected for all of 2022. Over the course of six months, almost 86,000 new self-consumers were connected, compared to just over 90,000 in the previous year.