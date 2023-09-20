Solar carport design for east-west oriented projects

UK-based insulation specialist and roofing materials provider SIG Building Solutions has developed a new solar canopy support structure that is reportedly an ideal solution for east-west oriented projects.

“Our low-cost watertight canopy solar car parking structure is designed to give maximum power for east-west facing double row car parking layouts,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “For installation north-south each rafter can be set to different angles of inclination.”

The manufacturer offers the structure in three different versions: the Double Gull Wing, which can host up to 6 solar panels in portrait architecture; the Double Mono, which can embed up to 5 PV panels in portrait for south-facing locations; and the Single Row, which can host up to 3 modules and is ideal, according to the company, for projects connected to EV charging.

“Typically, a 45 m long Gull Wing structure would consist of 6 m x 7.5 m bays with each bay consisting of 6 car parking spaces,” the spokesperson said, referring to the first version of the product, noting that it allows for cantilevered canopies to increase the number of panels and lower the cost per W. “Using XL PV panels of 575 W would provide 141 kW, which equates to 3.9 kW per car parking space.”

The structure is built with galvanized steel and lower structural weight, which the manufacturer allows to build low-cost foundations. Furthermore, it does not require a steel sheet or mounting rails for the solar panels.

Popular content

“It also incorporates cable containment, guttering, colored facias and end gable facades,” the spokesperson added. “The central post area is minimized to enable vehicles to open doors without damage.”

The company said the structures are entirely produced at its facilities in the UK, from UK-held steel, which it said enables quick project turnaround.

SIG Building Solution said the solar carport structure has already been deployed by an unspecified British local authority, a motor manufacturer, a leisure center and a business park in the UK, for a total of around 500 solar parking spaces.