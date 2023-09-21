European Solar Manufacturing Council urges EU to adopt law against forced labor in PV industry

The ESMC has asked the European Union to take action against forced labor in the global PV supply chain.



In a position paper, the association outlined a due diligence program that should help PV manufacturers avoid exposure to forced labor in their supply chains.

“The EU must adopt robust legislation as soon as possible to prohibit the sale of products made with forced labor,” the trade body said, taking a clear position on the matter for the first time.

The association said it urged all its members cut their ties with suppliers and sub-suppliers from the Xinjiang region in China, where forced labor is allegedly being implemented.

“In awaiting the legislation, the EU must act urgently to prevent products made with forced labour from entering the European market,” it said.

The ESMC also proposed the creation of a database for over risk-areas and products, the implementation of a reversed burden of proof mechanism, and the introduction of due diligence obligations, among other things.

The report does not provide new evidence that forced labor is currently being used in the PV industry in the Xinjiang region. The association said its sources are reports from independent research institutes and international organizations, but cited exclusively the most recent report from Sheffield Hallam University.

The ESMC is an industry association that was created in 2019 with the aim of promoting the interests of the European PV manufacturing sector.

