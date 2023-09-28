SolarWatt launches TOPCon module production

From pv magazine Germany

German PV panel manufacturer Solarwatt said this week that it will start manufacturing solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The company said it will start selling its first TOPCon glass-glass and glass-backsheet modules from the end of October, with deliveries starting in January 2024.

The bifacial half-cell modules will initially be available with power outputs ranging from 420 W to 425 W and will feature 3.5 mm aluminum frames.

The Dresden-based company offers a 30-year product and performance guarantee on the double glass modules, as well as its free Solarwatt Complete Protection insurance.

“We have significantly increased our guarantee periods for glass film modules,” said Solarwatt CTO Armin Froitzheim. “This puts us well above the market standard.”