Germany wraps up ‘innovative’ tender with average price of €0.0833/kWh

Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 53 bids with a total capacity of 779 MW. The authorities awarded 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW.
The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.
Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 19 projects totaling 258 MW, while other states also secured projects. In addition, 21 projects, accounting for 175 MW, will be built on 500-meter wide strips of motorways or railways, following an expansion of eligible areas under Germany's renewable energy law at the beginning of this year.
“After two weak rounds, the innovation tenders have picked up speed again,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur. “The oversubscription shows what dynamic renewables can have. Now it’s important to maintain the current level of project development.”
