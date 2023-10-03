Bangladesh approves tariffs for 370 MW of solar

Bangladesh's government has granted tariff approval for three solar power projects with a combined capacity of 370 MW. One of the projects is a 200 MW facility, consisting of a 50 MW floating array and a 150 MW ground-mounted plant, located at a coal mine in Dinajpur district. It is being developed by local company Parker Bangladesh Ltd. and Japan's Sumitomo Corp., with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) purchasing electricity from it at a rate of $0.1010/kWh over 20 years.
The government has also approved tariff rates for a joint venture between state-owned Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (EGCB) and Japan's Marubeni Corp., which will operate a 100 MW solar power plant in Sonagazi, Feni district. The project will sell power to BPDB at a rate of $0.1009/kWh.
A consortium involving China's Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering, along with local companies Air & Wave Pvt. Ltd. and Pinnacle Omni Traders Ltd., have also secured a tariff of $0.1001/kWh for a 70 MW solar power plant in the Lama sub-district of Bandarban district.
Over the last six months, the government has approved proposals for more than 1 GW of solar power projects. According to Nasrul Hamid, the State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, the solar projects currently under construction in Bangladesh have a combined capacity exceeding 1.2 GW.
