Bangladesh approves tariffs for 370 MW of solar

The government has also approved tariff rates for a joint venture between state-owned Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (EGCB) and Japan's Marubeni Corp., which will operate a 100 MW solar power plant in Sonagazi, Feni district. The project will sell power to BPDB at a rate of $0.1009/kWh.

A consortium involving China's Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering, along with local companies Air & Wave Pvt. Ltd. and Pinnacle Omni Traders Ltd., have also secured a tariff of $0.1001/kWh for a 70 MW solar power plant in the Lama sub-district of Bandarban district.

Popular content

Over the last six months, the government has approved proposals for more than 1 GW of solar power projects. According to Nasrul Hamid, the State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, the solar projects currently under construction in Bangladesh have a combined capacity exceeding 1.2 GW.