Europe’s largest CSP plant for self-consumption goes online in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Heineken Spain and Engie España have inaugurated a 30 MW solar thermal plant in Seville, Spain. The project boasts a storage capacity of 68 MWh and is purportedly Europe's largest industrial CSP facility.
The venture required a €21 million ($21.9 million) investment, co-financed with FEDER funds and managed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). Spanning 8 hectares, the plant is poised to slash the brewery's factory fossil gas consumption by more than 60%.
The solar thermal plant involves the integration of thermodynamic concepts and CSP technology in an industrial facility. This effectively doubles the production capacity of superheated water for industrial use, enhancing energy reliability and availability. It also uses water as a heat transfer medium, eliminating the need for synthetic oils that could pose environmental risks.
Popular content
The plant's construction extended beyond initial projections, taking 12 months to complete – nearly twice the originally estimated time frame, according to Engie.
Heineken and Engie's partnership operates under a Thermal Purchase Agreement (TPA) framework. Heineken assumes responsibility for energy consumption and provides the land, while Engie commits to delivering fully renewable energy at a predetermined rate. Upon the agreement's 20-year term expiration, ownership of the solar thermal plant will transfer to Heineken.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.