Spanish startup unveils distributed-generation wind-PV system

Soleolico says its new hybrid system uses ultra-light solar panels from Spanish manufacturer Izpitek and wind turbines that follow the wind through a magnetic system. The system is also able to absorb CO2.

Image: Soleolico

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish startup Soleolico has designed a hybrid wind-PV system for power generation.

“After more than 10 years of research, an investment of more than €5 million ($5.2 million) and the evolution of more than 30 prototypes, Soleolico is the first wind turbine in the world that integrates photovoltaic panels in its blades,” the company said in a statement.  “The blades are oriented to the wind using a patented magnetic system that calibrates the wind orientation of each blade to extract maximum energy.”

The product is available for distributed generation, but also for transmission lines and large-scale applications, said the manufacturer.

It features solar panels from Spanish company Izpitek, a unit of Tecnalia, which manufactures photovoltaic modules that can be fully integrated into lightweight components.

The system is also coated with Pure.Tech, which Soleolico claims is a revolutionary material that eliminates greenhouse gases, as it absorbs CO2.

Soleolico said its new solution is robust, scalable and is available “at a low price.”

Seville-based engineering company Alener, Spanish metal structure make Imedexsa, and Talleres JM López, a producer of pipes and equipment for the petrochemical industry, have supported Soleolico in the design and construction of the system.

