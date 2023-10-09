Key takeaways from Spain’s Foro Solar

During the 10th Foro Solar show, organized by the Spanish PV association UNEF last week, Spanish Ecological Minister Teresa Ribera said that the solar sector will continue driving innovation and industrial employment while supporting the collective efforts to address decarbonization challenges, including the integration of the electrical supply chain. She also noted the necessity of reforming the electricity market, an issue not prominently discussed at the forum.

Despite political changes proposed by the right-winged party Vox, which includes continued fossil fuel use and reversing bans on gasoline and diesel cars, attendees at the forum did not express significant concerns about a change of government.

The distributed generation segment was a popular topic at the event, with the potential to add between 1.7 GW and 1.8 GW of capacity this year. However, this represents a 50% to 60% decrease compared to 2022, which some analysts view as a natural adjustment given the absence of historic electricity price highs and the impact of inflation on household purchasing power.

Joan Groizard, general director of the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), said that battery storage will play a central role in the distributed generation segment in the near future.