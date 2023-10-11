India’s Grew expands solar module capacity to 6 GW

From pv magazine India
India's Grew, a unit of Chiripal Group, is set to increase its solar module manufacturing capacity to 6 GW.
The expansion includes 4.8 GW of new production lines, making a total of 1.2 GW of mono PERC capacity and another 600 MW equipped for TOPCon.
The new lines will be commissioned in two phases, with 1.6 GW operational by May 2024 and an additional 3.2 GW starting production by March 2025.
Popular content
The expansion will enable Grew to have 2.8 GW of module manufacturing capacity in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and 3.2 GW in Dholera, Gujarat.
“In addition, we are bringing 2.8 GW of ingots, wafers and cells manufacturing capacity under PLI scheme in Dholera,” said Jain, adding that the company will focus on TOPCon technology in the near term.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.