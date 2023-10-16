Taiwanese utility sets up renewables bidding platform

Taipower, a state-run utility in Taiwan, has created a new bidding platform to sell renewable energy to small and medium-sized businesses.
The new platform aims to facilitate clean energy procurement for all companies, beyond just large corporations and bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Taipower said it plans to make 10 GWh of renewable energy available this month, increasing to 50 GWh by the end of this year, with renewable power delivery starting in January. The PPAs can range from one to five years in duration.
“A single bidder may choose between six different packages according to their own needs,” Taipower said in a statement.
Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and the National Renewable Energy Certification Center will manage the auction. Companies that win in the first round will not be eligible for the second round, in order to encourage broad participation.
The Taiwanese government's goal is to achieve 20 GW of solar capacity by 2025, including 3 GW of rooftop PV and 17 GW of ground-mounted installations. According to the most recent data from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Taiwan had approximately 9.72 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022.
