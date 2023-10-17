Turkish manufacturer Energate Solar announces expansion into US with new facilities

Energate Solar is expanding into the United States market with a new facility that will be announced at the end of October 2023. The company says it expects to produce 500 MW of its gallium-doped monocrystalline PERC silicon panels and TOPCon panels in 2023, expanding up to 1 GW in 2024.

The company's CEO, Mr. Yasin Guclu, says, “With its vast landscapes, diverse energy needs, and growing environmental consciousness, the United States offers a unique stage for Energate’s sustainable energy solutions.”

Energate Solar is one of Turkiye’s leading manufacturers in the photovoltaic panel production industry. The company currently has a production capacity of 1 GW at its two facilities in Kayseri, Turkiye, for solar modules ranging from 370 W up to 670 W in size.

The modules have efficiencies between 20.87% and 22.56% for products with monocrystalline half-cut cells and between 21.03% and 22.47% for TOPCon products. Energate’s half-cut panels are available in monofacial, bifacial, and full black options.

Guclu says a second manufacturing facility will be established in the West Coast region of the US in 2025 with an initial capacity of 1 GW, so that the company will have a total of 2 GW capacity in the country by the end of 2025. The establishment of the facilities on the East Coast and West Coast are two of the company’s three investment plans for the US. The third investment plan is to start production of solar cells in the country. He adds, “Energate Solar can embrace a pivotal role in shaping renewable energy trends in the US. This venture isn't just about boosting the company's success; it's about driving broader adoption of clean energy solutions on a grand scale.”