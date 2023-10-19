Dracula Technologies builds organic PV module factory in France

From pv magazine France
Dracula Technologies, a manufacturer of organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices for connected objects, has announced the construction of its new “Green MicroPower Factory” in Valence, France, following the installation of a pilot line in 2022.
The factory is set to become the largest production site for OPV modules in Europe. It aims to produce up to 150 million cm² of OPV devices annually, while reducing unit production costs by threefold. Dracula Technologies has not disclosed the unit price of its cells but noted that the cells generate 45 µw/cm² of power under indoor lighting at 1000 lux.
To support large-scale production, Dracula will hire over 100 additional employees, with a target of reaching more than 250 employees by 2030. The company, anticipating a €3 million ($3.16 million) turnover in 2023, plans to start delivering modules to customers in early 2024 while continuing its practice of licensing its technology.
Dracula Technologies specializes in OPV modules developed using “inkjet” digital printing, employing materials for its inks that do not contain rare earths and are primarily sourced from France. Its “Layer” technology functions under ambient light, even in low light conditions (less than 50 lux), eliminating the need for mains electricity or batteries.
The new factory represents a total investment of €15 million, with funding coming from a €5.5 million fundraising effort in collaboration with Banque des Territoires, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes sovereign fund, and Semtech, a global semiconductor manufacturer serving as a strategic investor. An additional €1.6 million in grants from the EIC Accelerator program and several loans have also contributed to the financing.
Dracula Technologies has also secured €5 million from the French government as the winner of the France 2030 “First Factory” tender.
“This will transform our company into a major European player in renewable energy and be one of the 100 industrial sites expected in France by 2030,” said CEO Brice Cruchon.
