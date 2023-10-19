Solar electric camper van with 400 km range

From pv magazine USA
Whether taking a weekend excursion or living the increasingly popular “van life,” shoppers for class B camper vans and RVs have a new all-electric vehicle option from Detroit-based Grounded.
The G2 van was developed on GM’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vehicle platform. It was developed by ex-SpaceX senior software engineer and Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro and his team. The G2 van offer 250 miles (402 km) or more of range, 615 square feet (57 square meters) of living space, and 640 W of solar. It is powered by a 165 kWh battery, while a 10 kWh solar-charged battery supports its interior.
Electrical features in the van can be controlled via the Grounded+ app. The app can also be used to monitor energy usage, operate appliances, and monitor battery and water levels.
Popular content
Features in the van include a queen-sized bed, bench seating with a flip-up table, a kitchen with a refrigerator and freezer, a sink, and induction stove. It has a “garage” for storage, under-seat storage, and overhead storage areas. It also has an outdoor shower and dry-flush toilet.
Grounded supports its electric camper van with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first. The warranty also covers the interior appliances for one year. The camper van starts retailing at $195,000.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.