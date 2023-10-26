Spain rockets to fourth place in global utility-scale solar listing

Wiki-Solar, an online solar database, published a list of the world's top 19 utility-scale solar developers this week. The data, which compiles project developers’ total global output as of the third quarter of 2023, shows that a growing number of projects are being built in Spain.
“The recent pace of deployment in Spain is sensational,” Wiki-Solar founder Philip Wolfe said. “This is almost entirely unsubsidized projects – showing how competitive solar has become.”
There are 546 solar plants operating in Spain, producing roughly 20.8 GW of energy as of the third quarter, according to Wiki-Solar. Major project developers operating in the Mediterranean country include Enel Green Power, run by Spanish utility Endesa, as well as independent power producers such as X-Elio and Naturgy.
According to Wiki-Solar, this means that Spain is closely following PV’s three big international players – China, the United States and India, with project developers reaping the rewards.
Popular content
“Spain held [the] top position in the world between 2007 and 2011 on the back of its generous feed-in tariff scheme,” the report said. “When this was controversially dismantled, the country slid down the table to No. 7 in 2017-18. It is now back up to No. 4 with a lot of clear water ahead of the chasing pack led by Germany.”
Wiki-Solar acknowledges that there will be “some omissions” from the top 19 developer listings. This is because the website's database only records roughly 88% of projects. It said that its figures could be understated by an average factor of 1.1.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.