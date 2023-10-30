Boamax unveils heterojunction solar modules with 730 W output

Chinese solar module maker Boamax has unveiled two new bifacial heterojunction solar modules for applications in commercial and industrial projects, as well as utility-scale PV plants.
The smallest product is the BM210H-120DG, which the manufacturer said is available in nine versions with a power output ranging from 625 W to 665 W. Its efficiency spans from 22.08% and 23.50%, with the open-circuit voltage being between 45.13 V and 46.48 V. The short-circuit current ranges from 17.31 A and 17.79 A.
This module measures 2,172 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 35.3 kg.
The largest module is titled ‘BM210H-132DG' and comes in nine versions with an output of 690 W to 730 W and an efficiency of 22.21% to 23.50%. Its open-circuit voltage is between 49.82 V and 51.09 V and the open-circuit current spans from 17.31 A and 17.79 A.
This product is 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm in size and weighs 38.7 kg.
Popular content
Both panels are made with a frame based on anodized aluminum alloy, 2.0 mm anti-reflection tempered glass and 210 mm n-type heterojunction solar cells. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and a maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The company offers a 39-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 90.3% of the nominal output power.
Boamax is based in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, where it operates solar cell and module manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 5 GW.
In November 2022, Boamax announced a plan to build a solar module factory in Etuoke Banner, Inner Mongolia. The module maker will invest CNY 13.3 billion ($1.81 billion) in the facility, which is expected to reach an annual module capacity of 18 GW. The company is currently also building a cell and module factory in Bengbu, Anhui province.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.