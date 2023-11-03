Bluetti introduces new modular residential battery system

Bluetti said its new EP760 battery system is a customisable energy solution ideally suited for residential settings with the modular design allowing for up to four lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery modules of 4.96 kWh each to be stacked, delivering up to 19.8 kWh of energy storage capacity.

“By pairing the EP760 with two to four B500 battery packs, users can create an energy storage system ranging from 9,920 Wh to a maximum of 19,840 Wh,” Bluetti said, noting that the EP760 inverter delivers up to 7,600 W of single-phase power in grid or off-grid mode.

Bluetti said the system has been designed to respond to growing calls for an affordable home backup system and takes less than 10 milliseconds to switch from grid power to battery power.

The EP760, which operates at 240 V, can be integrated with existing or future solar systems, supporting up to 9,000 W solar charging.

“Even without solar panels, the EP760 offers an intelligent peak load shifting feature that enables homeowners to charge the system when grid electricity is cheap and discharge it during peak hours, reducing overall energy costs,” the company said.

The inverter measures 636 mm x 325 mm x 370 mm and weighs 44 kg. It has three maximum power point tracking (MPPTs) with an input voltage range of 150 V to 550 V and an efficiency of 97%. The maximum PV input voltage is 500 V. Each battery module measures 636 mm x 325 mm x 338 mm and weighs 58 kg.

The EP760 system comes with a 10-year warranty. It operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 40 C. The new storage system features IP66 protection and can be stacked on a floor rather than being wall mounted.