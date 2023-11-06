Kosol Energie builds 1 GW of TOPCon solar panel capacity

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Kosol Energie has expanded its solar module capacity to 2.25 GW with the addition of a new 1 GW production line. The new 1 GW capacity is set to start producing TOPCon solar modules by the end of December. The modules will range from 580 Wp up to 715 Wp, in both mono-facial and bifacial variants.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art dual glass module manufacturing technology and updated testing equipment to ensure compliance with the latest IEC & UL standards, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

At REI Expo 2023, KOSOL unveiled its SUN Mono series mono PERC modules, showcasing their innovative non-destructive cutting technology. The panels are available in peak outputs of up to 570 Wp, with both mono-facial and bifacial versions.

“What sets them apart is their BIS Approval, a first in this segment, and their remarkable efficiency, exceeding 22%, which will secure them a coveted 5-Star BEE rating, soon,” said the Kosol Energie spokesperson.

The company has also introduced 410 Wp modules for residential rooftops and 460 Wp modules for commercial rooftop projects. The 410 Wp modules measure 1,723 mm × 1,134 mm and weigh approximately 20.5 kg, while the 460 Wp modules measure 1,912 mm × 1,134 mm and weighs around 23.7 kg. The modules are also available in both monofacial and bifacial versions. The company said both of the new panels lines are highly suitable for solar pump solutions.