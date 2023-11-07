Study shows grid behind recent large-scale battery fire in Australia

Genex Power has revealed that a recent battery fire in Queensland initially occurred on the AC side. It said that the fault then propagated to the battery modules. The company nonetheless expects the battery to complete commissioning and commence operations by mid-November.
“The failure has been isolated to the power electronics interface with the AC bus bar in the individual Megapack unit itself and not the broader installation of Megapack units,” the company said in the update.
The Bouldercombe battery, which sits roughly 20 kilometers south of Rockhampton, Queensland, was in the middle of the commissioning process when the fire broke out. The AUD 60 million ($38.5 million) project is Genex’s first foray into big batteries.
Popular content
Genex has been working with Tesla Motors Australia to investigate the incident, with Tesla undertaking preliminary analysis via remote diagnostics since the time of the event. On Oct. 13, the affected Megapack was transported to a testing facility in Melbourne to complete further analysis via physical inspection. The full root cause analysis (RCA) into the fire is expected to be made public by Tesla “when finalized.”
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.