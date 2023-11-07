Study shows grid behind recent large-scale battery fire in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Genex Power has revealed that a recent battery fire in Queensland initially occurred on the AC side. It said that the fault then propagated to the battery modules. The company nonetheless expects the battery to complete commissioning and commence operations by mid-November.

“The failure has been isolated to the power electronics interface with the AC bus bar in the individual Megapack unit itself and not the broader installation of Megapack units,” the company said in the update.

The Bouldercombe battery, which sits roughly 20 kilometers south of Rockhampton, Queensland, was in the middle of the commissioning process when the fire broke out. The AUD 60 million ($38.5 million) project is Genex’s first foray into big batteries.

Genex has been working with Tesla Motors Australia to investigate the incident, with Tesla undertaking preliminary analysis via remote diagnostics since the time of the event. On Oct. 13, the affected Megapack was transported to a testing facility in Melbourne to complete further analysis via physical inspection. The full root cause analysis (RCA) into the fire is expected to be made public by Tesla “when finalized.”

