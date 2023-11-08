Indian state of Gujarat state tenders 1 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

GUVNL has announced plans to procure 1 GW of solar projects. They will be awarded through competitive bidding. GUVNL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders.

It will provide a greenshoe option of up to 500 MW to successful bidders willing to execute PPAs at the lowest tariff in the competitive bidding process. The minimum quantum of power offered by the bidder should be 50 MW.

The successful bidders will set up PV projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India.

The developers can opt for connectivity at the state transmission utility (STU) or central transmission utility (CTU) substation for projects set up in Gujarat.

“Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long term PPA with any agency and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis will, however, be considered, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other Central or State Schemes and do not have any obligations towards existing buyers,” said the tender document.

Bidding closes on Dec. 4.