PV, storage may allow 53% of European households to end reliance on grid

Thanks to PV systems and battery storage, millions of households in Europe are already partially self-sufficient.
A German-Swiss research group has calculated the potential for European residential buildings to achieve grid independence with solar-plus-storage solutions. The team aimed to determine whether such homes could abandon the grid completely.
They based their calculations on a database that combined detailed geographic data about European buildings and households with local climate and economic factors. Using advanced techniques to simplify the process on high-performance computers, they designed cost-optimized, self-sustaining energy systems for 4,000 representative single-family homes. These results were then applied to the 41 million single-family homes they analyzed using neural networks.
“Under today’s conditions, 53% of the 41 million buildings are technically capable of powering themselves through the use of local rooftop PV systems alone, independent of external infrastructure, and this share could rise to 75% by 2050 due to improved technologies,” said researcher Russell McKenna. “If we now assume that building owners would be willing to invest up to 50% more than would be necessary for a comparable energy system with a grid connection, then up to two million single-family homes could leave the grid by 2050.”
Popular content
Energy self-sufficient residential buildings show great potential, particularly in regions with stable weather patterns like Spain and areas with high electricity costs such as Germany. Electrolysis could also be a key component in cost-optimized systems.
“Our results show that a successful, cost-optimal and self-sufficient energy supply system for buildings in Central Europe will consist of photovoltaics for electricity generation as well as a combination of short-term battery storage and a long-term, seasonal hydrogen storage system,” said researcher Jann Weinand.
The key question is whether widespread adoption of fully self-sufficient, off-grid supply systems aligns with an efficient energy system. Single-family homes can contribute significantly to stabilizing a renewable-based energy system through load management, on-demand solar power injection, and provision of balancing services.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.