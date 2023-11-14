Chinese PV Industry Brief: Total residential PV capacity hits 105 GW
China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation deployed 33 GW of new residential PV capacity between January and September, bringing cumulative installations to 105 GW, while Flat Glass says it will invest $290 million in new glass factories in Indonesia.
NEAstatistics show that China deployed 33 GW of new residential PV capacity between January and September, bringing its cumulative capacity to 105 GW. Shandong, Henan, and Hebei were the provinces with the highest share of residential PV systems.
Flat Glass said this week that it will invest around $290 million to build two solar glass production lines, with a total capacity of 3,200 tons per day, in Java, Indonesia. The Shanghai-listed solar glass manufacturer did not reveal specific details about the project.
Canadian Solar shipped 8.3 GW of modules in the third quarter, up 39% from last year, contributing to $1.85 billion of revenue. The company is investing in TOPCon cell production, with plans for a 5 GW solar cell plant in the US state of Indiana, a 5 GW solar wafer project in Thailand, and a 5 GW solar module facility in Texas. Its top five markets based on shipments were China, the United States, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.
China Power Construction has started building a 1,170 MW solar plant at an altitude of 3,200 to 4,200 meters above sea level in Liangshan, Sichuan province. The PV facility is part of a broader hybrid hydroelectric solar project.
