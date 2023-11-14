Cyprus embraces residential solar, awaits competition

Papanastasiou stated that a household consuming an average of 825 kWh every two months currently pays around €280 for electricity. However, with a 3 kW PV system installed, the cost can drop to €195 every two months, reaching as low as €45 every two months after the installation payback period of about three to four years.

The new program for the installation of residential photovoltaics comes at a time when electricity consumers are complaining about the escalating costs of powering their homes. However, there is no alternative option because the country’s retail electricity market is not open to alternative suppliers. The lack of competition means prices remain high.

About a decade ago, Cyprus promised the European Union to open its wholesale and retail electricity markets to competition. However, the opening of the retail market to independent producers has yet to happen, allowing the incumbent utility to dominate the retail market and the electricity consumers to suffer the economic consequences.

On the wholesale market front, things are slightly better. Given the lack of a competitive wholesale market, the government decided in 2017 to establish a transitional wholesale regime, which allows independent generators to sell power to large business and industry consumers only. Today, there are several independent generators who use photovoltaics to power large businesses and the industry at cheaper prices.

Cyprus urgently needs to implement the new, competitive electricity market structure it has promised the European Union. In doing so, the country will install greater amounts of solar than it would through its subsidy schemes.