Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to launch tender for 7 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

Business Standard, an Indian newspaper, has reported that the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to tender 7 GW of solar capacity. Uttar Pradesh’s energy minister, A K Sharma, reportedly said that the state will soon start accepting bids for the PV capacity in a phased manner, with 4 GW to be tendered soon and an additional 3 GW to be auctioned at a later date.

Uttar Pradesh had installed 2,632.61 MW of cumulative solar capacity as of Oct. 31, 2023. Under its Solar Policy 2022, the state aims to achieve 22 GW of solar power projects up to the 2026-27 period.

In a separate development, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has started accepting bids to install off-grid and on-grid rooftop solar projects with or without batteries. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive maintenance for five years. Bidding closes on Dec. 6.