Hanersun launches ABC solar module series with up to 23.2% efficiency

Hanersun has unveiled two new solar module lines based on its all-back contact (ABC) cell technology.
“The newly released product integrated full back interconnection along with non-destructive cutting and high-density encapsulation, elegantly blending aesthetics and efficiency while enhancing reliability and durability,” a Hanersun spokesperson told pv magazine.
The two panel lines can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C. They feature a waterproof junction box with an IP68 rating, a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy, and a temperature coefficient of 0.29%.
The manufacturer provides a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. It assures at least 88.9% performance retention after 25 years.
“The 182 mm silicon wafers of this series provide broad system compatibility with various mounting structures and inverters,” the spokesperson said. “The full back interconnection design enhances micro-crack resistance and lowers hot spot risk for a safer, more reliable performance.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.