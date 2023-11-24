Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices continue to slide

CNMIA statistics show that monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 6.88 ($1.01)/kg to CNY 6.50/kg in China this week. This marks an average week-on-week decline of about 3.23%, according to the association.
Trina Solar said its revenue reached CNY 31.74 billion in the third quarter, up 41.25% year on year. It reported a net profit of CNY 1.537 billion, up 35.67% from the same period a year earlier. The module manufacturer said it also shipped 45 GW of modules and 90 GW of wafers in the first nine months of this year.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.