The Hydrogen Stream: Germany, Italy plan hydrogen pipeline to North Africa

Germany and Italy have agreed to expand their energy ties with a hydrogen pipeline across the Alps to transporting gases, mainly hydrogen, from North Africa to Northern Europe. “It is particularly important to expand the Southern Corridor for gas and hydrogen,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a press conference this week with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries.” The corridor will expand cross-border gas pipeline infrastructure and allow Europe to import 10 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

The Danish Energy Agency has rejected Plug Power’s bid for the first Power-to-X tender in Danish history due to the US company's failure to meet contractual obligations to provide a bank guarantee. Plug Power is therefore no longer among the winners of the Power-to-X (PtX) tender. Instead, European Energy, Electrochaea, and other companies secured projects. The DKK 1.32 billion ($190 million) tender was announced in April.

Everfuel and Hy24 A/S‘s joint venture has secured DKK 211 million of additional public support from the Danish authorities as the marginal winner of the Danish PtX tender. The subsidy, calculated per kilogram of green hydrogen produced, will extend for 10 years. Everfuel said the joint venture will consider accepting the support offer, noting that it represents the remaining amount of the total budget, as the full bid cannot be offered to a marginal bidder. Popular content

Masdar has partnered with Emirates Steel Arkan to develop a green hydrogen project to decarbonize the steel sector in the United Arab Emirates. “The pilot project is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North African region,” said Masdar. “Located in the Emirates Steel Arkan production facilities at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi, the project is currently in the installation phase.” The companies plan to commission the facility in early 2024. Abu Dhabi-based Masdar will have a strong presence at COP28 in Expo City, Dubai.

Airbus’ Blue Condor has made its first hydrogen-powered flight over the US state of Nevada. The flight was the company’s first to use hydrogen as the sole fuel source, and it kicked off a test campaign that will conclude in a contrail-measuring mission in early 2024. Airbus said it will monitor the composition of the hydrogen contrails of the modified glider to investigate the environmental impact of hydrogen aviation.