India’s solar installations hit 8.5 GW in first 9 months of 2023

From pv magazine India

India installed about 8.5 GW of solar capacity in the first nine months of 2023, which is about 25% less than the PV installations during the same period in 2022, according to a new report by JMK Research.

The 8.5 GW of capacity additions included 5.06 GW of utility-scale solar, 3 GW of rooftop solar, and 0.4 GW of off-grid solar. Utility-scale solar installations in the January-September period fell 84% to 5.06 GW, from 9.3 GW installed during the same period in 2022. Rooftop solar installations, on the other hand, rose to 3 GW.

In the wind segment, 2.28 GW of new capacity was added from January to September 2023. This is 123% higher than the 1.02 GW capacity installed in the first nine months of 2022, according to JMK Research.

Adani holds the top spot in cumulative solar and wind installations as of Sept. 30, 2023, boasting 8.3 GW of operational capacity and 20.4 GW in pipeline projects. The third quarter saw additions of 0.85 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and 0.7 GW of rooftop solar. To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.