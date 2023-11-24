New robots for PV plant inspections

The Antecursor II robot boasts an autonomy of more than 30 hours. Equipped with high-resolution thermographic sensors, it continuously captures thousands of facility measurements per second. These digital data undergo evaluation through Arbórea's patented AI process, a combination of hardware and software.

“It regulates its automatic movement, with centimeter precision, on a process patented by Arbórea inspired by hunting strategies of the genet, a nocturnal predator, capable of moving precisely in the dark,” said Arbórea Intellbird.