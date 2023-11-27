AmpIn Energy to build 1.3 GW solar cell, module factory in India

From pv magazine India
AmpIn Energy Transition, formerly Amp Energy India, has announced plans to invest $372 million in solar generation and manufacturing in eastern India.
AmpIn said it plans significant renewable-energy investments in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
The company purportedly has the largest solar open-access portfolio in eastern India, at 200 MWp. It said it also has the largest utility power purchase agreement (PPA) with CESC for a 250 MWp wind-solar hybrid project, and the largest behind-the-meter industrial solar project of 10.5 MW.
“Time has come for the Eastern region which is the home of coal to embrace renewable energy. Our investment in the region marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the transition to renewables in the region,” said AmpIn Energy Transition CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya. “The integrated solar cell and module manufacturing capacity that we are establishing in the region, would strengthen the push to renewables.”
