Limited success for large-scale PV auctions in Austria

From pv magazine Germany
“It remains to be seen whether the selected projects will actually be built – because in practice there are other hurdles than securing the auction's incentive,” said PV Austria Managing Director Vera Immitzer. “We also need strong networks, clarity in network access and a modern e-commerce law in order to be able to use the diversity of technology.”
Austria surpassed 1 GW of annual PV installations for the first time in 2022. PV Austria said that developers installed 1,009 MW of solar, surpassing 740 MW in 2021, 341 MW in 2020, and 247 MW in 2019. By the end of 2022, the country's cumulative PV capacity had reached 3.79 GW, accounting for 6.6% of the nation's electricity demand last year.
