Danish developer plans massive renewables-storage-hydrogen project in Mauritania

Denmark's GreenGo has launched the Megaton Moon project in Mauritania, a 60 GW solar-wind power installation combined with 35 GW of green hydrogen production. The developer submitted a development application to the Mauritanian Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines this week.
The Megaton Moon will be built in several stages, with the first pilot phase being expected to be finalized in 2028 and the last phase in the 2033-35 period.
In addition, more than 70 million tons of desalinated water will be generated per year, which would triple what is consumed at the Megaton facility itself for the production of green fuel.
The project will also use more than 10 TWh of surplus energy to facilitate the development of a large-scale local agricultural industry in the desert, as well as a local supply chain, said GreenGo.
“Developing a project of this magnitude requires close collaboration with the supply chain and purchasing partners,” said GreenGo CEO Anders Heine Jensen. “The size of the project will attract local production of photovoltaic panels, wind turbine blades and electrolysis components, for which we are negotiating memorandums of agreement with the manufacturers.”
The project will be financed through a GreenGo Energy partnership, with unspecified top-tier investors in the field of green energy.
“Our unique business model is based on partnerships around the development, construction and financing of large project portfolios, which fit the needs and investment profiles of our clients,” said Jensen.
