Brazil’s solar capacity hits 34.9 GW, surpassing wind in national energy mix

Solar, at 34.9 GW of installed capacity, now accounts for 15.8% of Brazil’s energy mix, ranking second after hydroelectric plants at 49%, but ahead of wind power at 12.2%, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).

Image: Thermax

Share

From pv magazine Brazil

New statistics from Absolar show that Brazil's solar capacity reached 34.9 GW in October, surpassing wind power to account for 15.8% of the country's total generation capacity.

Hydroelectric plants, once more than 80% of Brazil's generating capacity, now account for 49% of the total.

Popular content

The statistics, collected by Absolar up to Nov. 14, show that there is 10.1 GW of centralized solar generatingf capacity and 24.7 GW of distributed-generation capacity.

Developers have installed 9.8 GW of solar thus far this year, with 3.3 GW of centralized capacity and 6.5 GW of distributed-generation capacity, according to data from Brazilian regulator Aneel.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.