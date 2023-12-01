Brazil’s solar capacity hits 34.9 GW, surpassing wind in national energy mix

New statistics from Absolar show that Brazil's solar capacity reached 34.9 GW in October, surpassing wind power to account for 15.8% of the country's total generation capacity.

Hydroelectric plants, once more than 80% of Brazil's generating capacity, now account for 49% of the total.

Popular content

The statistics, collected by Absolar up to Nov. 14, show that there is 10.1 GW of centralized solar generatingf capacity and 24.7 GW of distributed-generation capacity.