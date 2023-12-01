Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei, Canadian Solar announce new factories

Polysilicon and module manufacturer Tongwei is planning to build a new cell and module factory in the Shuangliu District, in the Sichuan province. The company will invest CNY10.5 billion ($1.48 billion) in the new facility, which will have an annual capacity of 25 GW for the cells and 20 GW for the modules. The company said all cell lines should be operational in the first half of 2024, while the module equipment should be operating in 2025.
Panel producer Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) announced it will build a 14 GW monocrystalline silicon wafer in Yangzhou, in the Jiangsu province. The manufacturer plans to invest CNY900 million in the new manufacturing plant.
Wafer manufacturer GokinSolar is planning to restart an IPO process at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), after withdrawing from a first IPO request in September. At the end of 2022, the company had an annual production capacity of 30 GW. GokinSolar is also building a 50 GW PV ingot factory in Xining City, Qinghai Province.
