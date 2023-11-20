Tongwei presents G12 TOPcon solar module series

Fabricated with 3.2 mm anti-reflective-coated tempered glass and an IP68 enclosure, both panel series from Tongwei can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and endure temperatures between -40 C and 85 C, featuring a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

Tongwei provides a 12-year product warranty, a 30-year power output guarantee, and an annual linear degradation of 0.40% over 30 years, with degradation capped at 1.0% in the first year.

“Tongwei currently has four production bases in several provinces of China and plans to reach 100 GW module capacity by the end of 2025,” said Xiao Shengyi, President’s Assistant of Tongwei.