Tongwei presents G12 TOPcon solar module series

Tongwei has developed the G12 TOPcon solar module series, with efficiency ratings up to 23.1% and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

Image: Tongwei

Share

Tongwei has developed two new PV module lines based on n-type monocrystalline cells made with tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

The modules are based on G12 wafers and the company's TNC cell technology. It said it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.1% in mass production.

The TWMNH66-HS, the largest line, offers module versions with power outputs from 605 W to 625 W and efficiency ratings from 22.4% to 23.1%. They feature an open-circuit voltage between 47.60 V and 48.40 V, and a short-circuit current of 15.80 A to 16.0 A. The modules measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 29 kg.

The TWMNH48-HD, the smallest series, includes five panel versions with an output of 435 W to 455 W and efficiency from 21.8% to 22.8%, featuring open-circuit voltage between 34.49 V and 35.21 V, and short-circuit current of 15.90 A to 16.10 A. The panels measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.9 kg.

Popular content

Fabricated with 3.2 mm anti-reflective-coated tempered glass and an IP68 enclosure, both panel series from Tongwei can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and endure temperatures between -40 C and 85 C, featuring a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

Tongwei provides a 12-year product warranty, a 30-year power output guarantee, and an annual linear degradation of 0.40% over 30 years, with degradation capped at 1.0% in the first year.

“Tongwei currently has four production bases in several provinces of China and plans to reach 100 GW module capacity by the end of 2025,” said Xiao Shengyi, President’s Assistant of Tongwei.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.