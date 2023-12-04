China Three Gorges commissions 1 MW pilot PV plant with perovskite panels

The company said that the PV system uses 11,200 modules, but it did not reveal the supplier or any technical details. The plant near Hangjin Banner, Ordos, is the world's first commercial PV system to use perovskite technology.

A primary project objective is to study perovskite solar panel behavior in the dry and hot climate of the Kubuqi Desert, with plans to apply the same module technology in diverse regions and climates.

Chinese media outlet Global Times has reported that the project will use drones to seed high-quality pasture grass and medicinal herbs beneath the modules.

Popular content

China Three Gorges is concurrently developing multiple large-scale PV projects tied to agricultural activities in the Kubuqi Desert.