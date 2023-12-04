China Three Gorges commissions 1 MW pilot PV plant with perovskite panels
China Three Gorges has commissioned a 1 MW pilot solar plant with perovskite panels near Ordos, in China’s Inner Mongolia region. This marks the world’s first commercial PV system to use perovskite tech and features 11,200 modules from an undisclosed manufacturer.
Three Gorges Energy, a unit of China Three Gorges Corp., has switched on a 1 MW solar power plant using unspecified perovskite PV panels in the Kubuqi Desert, in China's Inner Mongolia region.
The company said that the PV system uses 11,200 modules, but it did not reveal the supplier or any technical details. The plant near Hangjin Banner, Ordos, is the world's first commercial PV system to use perovskite technology.
A primary project objective is to study perovskite solar panel behavior in the dry and hot climate of the Kubuqi Desert, with plans to apply the same module technology in diverse regions and climates.
Chinese media outlet Global Times has reported that the project will use drones to seed high-quality pasture grass and medicinal herbs beneath the modules.
China Three Gorges is concurrently developing multiple large-scale PV projects tied to agricultural activities in the Kubuqi Desert.
