E.ON acquires German PV distributor Klarsolar

E.ON Energie Deutschland, a unit of German power utility E.ON, has acquired German PV product distributor Klarsolar for an undisclosed sum.
“By taking over Klarsolar, we are driving forward the expansion of our partner network and will enable our customers to plan solar systems even more easily and digitally in the future,” an E.ON spokesperson told pv magazine.
Klarsolar, founded in 2018, specializes in the digital planning and sales of rooftop PV systems, residential storage systems, and wallboxes. It relies on a Germany-wide network of installers.
E.ON said it expects to achieve “significantly increased installation power throughout Germany,” said Filip Thon, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland.
For the co-founders of Klarsolar, Bastian Arend and Dejan Durdic, the sale to E.ON is a way to quickly scale up their business model. E.ON also offers rooftop solutions for commercial customers and is active in the construction of ground-mounted PV systems.
