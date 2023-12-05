India’s SECI launches tender for 400 MW of solar modules

From pv magazine India
SECI is accepting bids from domestic manufacturers to supply 400 MW of solar modules.
The solar cells and modules must be made in India and modules must be from the manufacturers listed in ALMM list, which is published by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The modules must be based on monocrystalline silicon technology and have minimum power ratings of 540 Wp under standard temperature conditions and minimum conversion efficiencies of 21%.
The PV modules are to be delivered for projects across India. The bidders can quote from any of the following package capacities: 100 MWp, 200 MWp, 300 MWp and 400 MWp.
