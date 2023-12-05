Sharp unveils 575 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.26% efficiency

Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NB-JD575 double-glass module features 144 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design. It features a power conversion efficiency of 22.26% and a“With TOPCon N-type technology and the increased power of the NB-JD575, we are making progress in our quest for a more sustainable future. » says Andrew Lee, Sales Director at Sharp Energy Solutions Europe. Its power output is 575 W.

The new panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel has an operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee for large scale PV projects. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power.