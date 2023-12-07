Fire suppression system for flat rooftops with PV systems

Minimax’s PVProtect system, which is recognized by German insurers, detects solar panel fires and fights them in their early stages.

The PVProtect system's nozzles generate a comprehensive spray pattern during fires.

Image: Minimax GmbH

From pv magazine Germany

Minimax GmbH, a German fire protection specialist, has developed a new water extinguishing system for flat rooftops with PV systems.

The PVProtect solution can be used on rooftops with inclinations of up to 10 degrees. It consists of a network of heat differential detectors and extinguishing nozzles distributed around the solar modules, which can quickly fight small fires.

When an unusual temperature increase is detected by a sensor, it triggers a message to the fire protection center and subsequently to the fire department. The closely spaced sensors precisely locate even small fires, and the system's extinguishing nozzles can promptly address the fire with minimal water, ensuring risk-appropriate water distribution at low operating pressures.

The system can be connected to the existing water supply of a sprinkler system, which enables cost-effective integration into existing fire protection systems, said Minimax.

The manufacturer said its PVProtect solution is recognized by German insurance companies and VdS Schadensverhütung GmbH, an institute for corporate security and a subsidiary of the General Association of the German Insurance Industry.

Minimax is a globally active company with around 10,000 employees and €2.2 billion (2.37 billion) in sales.

