Fire suppression system for flat rooftops with PV systems

When an unusual temperature increase is detected by a sensor, it triggers a message to the fire protection center and subsequently to the fire department. The closely spaced sensors precisely locate even small fires, and the system's extinguishing nozzles can promptly address the fire with minimal water, ensuring risk-appropriate water distribution at low operating pressures.

The system can be connected to the existing water supply of a sprinkler system, which enables cost-effective integration into existing fire protection systems, said Minimax.

The manufacturer said its PVProtect solution is recognized by German insurance companies and VdS Schadensverhütung GmbH, an institute for corporate security and a subsidiary of the General Association of the German Insurance Industry.