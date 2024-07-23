Mecosun offers concrete solar carport

From pv magazine France

French PV system integrator Mecosun has developed a new solar carport solution made of concrete.

“The innovation of this carport, which we have been working on since 2012, lies in its ease of implementation,” Laurent Ruel, operations director at Mecosun, told pv magazine France. “It is self-weighted, mobile, removable, and reusable, and is entirely manufactured in France.”

The Mecopark concrete shade installs on any parking lot without requiring foundations. Inclined at 6 degrees, it features prefabricated concrete legs and hot-dip galvanized steel purlins. The legs come with a U-shaped base and a support beam, which are assembled during installation.

An embedded fixing system in the prefabricated elements allows for easy installation of the photovoltaic system. “Everything is completely integrated, pre-drilled, and ready to assemble,” said Ruel.

Capremib supplies concrete for Mecosun in Île-de-France and parts of northern and eastern France, as well as Belgium, while Capremib and Atelier Béton provide the “low-carbon” concrete for the structure.

“Thanks to the work undertaken over the past five years on the decarbonization of our concrete solutions, we have reduced the footprint of our products by up to two and a half times,” said Clément Blanc, general manager of Capremib.

The carport supports all types of framed PV modules with two fixing systems: the MVUH solution, which uses screwed clips on a draining rail, and the MVOH solution, which uses faster punch clips.

Mecosun offers three formats for the structure: the Solo range for four lines of panels in a single row, the Duo formula for two rows with six rows of panels, and the Evo model for connecting two rows of parking. Each module measures 3.5 meters high and 11 meters wide, with a maximum leg distance of 10 meters.