Mecosun offers concrete solar carport

From pv magazine France
French PV system integrator Mecosun has developed a new solar carport solution made of concrete.
“The innovation of this carport, which we have been working on since 2012, lies in its ease of implementation,” Laurent Ruel, operations director at Mecosun, told pv magazine France. “It is self-weighted, mobile, removable, and reusable, and is entirely manufactured in France.”
The Mecopark concrete shade installs on any parking lot without requiring foundations. Inclined at 6 degrees, it features prefabricated concrete legs and hot-dip galvanized steel purlins. The legs come with a U-shaped base and a support beam, which are assembled during installation.
An embedded fixing system in the prefabricated elements allows for easy installation of the photovoltaic system. “Everything is completely integrated, pre-drilled, and ready to assemble,” said Ruel.
Capremib supplies concrete for Mecosun in Île-de-France and parts of northern and eastern France, as well as Belgium, while Capremib and Atelier Béton provide the “low-carbon” concrete for the structure.
“Thanks to the work undertaken over the past five years on the decarbonization of our concrete solutions, we have reduced the footprint of our products by up to two and a half times,” said Clément Blanc, general manager of Capremib.
The carport supports all types of framed PV modules with two fixing systems: the MVUH solution, which uses screwed clips on a draining rail, and the MVOH solution, which uses faster punch clips.
Mecosun offers three formats for the structure: the Solo range for four lines of panels in a single row, the Duo formula for two rows with six rows of panels, and the Evo model for connecting two rows of parking. Each module measures 3.5 meters high and 11 meters wide, with a maximum leg distance of 10 meters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.