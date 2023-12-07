India’s Alpex Solar preparing IPO in Mumbai

From pv maguzine India
“To meet market demand for large-sized cells with multi-bus bars (MBB) and the latest types of mono PERC, TOPCon, and bifacial cells, we are planning to raise funds to expand our business operations by increasing our capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW in the existing manufacturing unit,” said Ashwani Sehgal, chairman and managing director of Alpex Solar. “We are also planning to build a new plant dedicated to producing aluminium frames, eliminating our dependency on imports of the frames from other countries.”
