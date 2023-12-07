India’s Alpex Solar preparing IPO in Mumbai

Alpex Solar has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge, the National Stock Exchange of India's trading platform for small and medium-sized enterprises and startup companies in India.

It plans to issue 64,80,000 equity shares for INR 10 ($01.2) each. Corporate Capital Ventures will be the lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services will serve as the registrar to the issuance.