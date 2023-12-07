Swiss startup offers BIPV solution for residential, C&I applications

Swiss startup Climacy SA has developed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solution that can be used for residential installations or commercial and industrial projects.

The Smart Solar Roof system features 430 W TOPCon double-glass, frameless solar panels with an efficiency of 22.5%.

“The modules are Climacy-branded and are produced by OEM manufacturers in China,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The mounting systems are produced in Switzerland.”

The solar module features 108 half-cut cells (182 mm x 83 mm) with dimensions of 1,716 mm x 1,128 mm, weighing 23.5 kg. It has an open-circuit voltage of 38.49 V, a short-circuit current of 14.23 A, and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 C, backed by a five-year product warranty. Popular content The mounting system, directly fixed to the roof slat, streamlines insulation and installation speed. It includes a retention system for module attachment to a carrying structure, designed to counteract lamination bow caused by asymmetric heating during the lamination process. “When producing laminated glass structures, such structures are typically heated only from one side,” the spokesperson said. “This leads to differences in thermal extension of the layers and thus to the lamination bow.”

Climacy is based in Bussigny, in the Swiss canton of Vaud, Switzerland.