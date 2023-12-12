French startup offers AI algorithm package for rooftop PV monitoring

From pv magazine France
Heliocity, a spinoff of France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), has developed a series of algorithms to remotely conduct diagnostic assessments of rooftop PV systems.
“For 10 years, we looked for ways to bring together solar installations and buildings,” Heliocity CEO Émeric Eyraud told pv magazine France. “The building environment is quite demanding for PV systems, particularly in terms of its thermal interaction with the building itself. If we simplify, two more degrees of temperature in a module means 1% less production.”
Heliocity claims to have “cracked” this issue – which can also affect large ground-based power plants, despite the use of sensors – with its HelioFlash solution. The patented algorithms combine multi-physics and multi-scale modeling of buildings, solar systems, and the environment with complex data analysis methods adapted to data monitoring. The company said that approximately 30 solar park operators, including most of France's top 10, have already deployed it.
The algorithms compare expected PV system output with actual production, detecting and pinpointing underperformance issues such as shading, dirt, and incorrect layout, while offering recommendations for remediation.
