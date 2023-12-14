This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Greece to support local energy communities with €42 million of funding
The Greek government has allocated €42 million ($45.9 million) to support locally operated energy communities operating via net metering or virtual net metering.
The projects must use green sources to cover the electricity needs of municipal buildings such as hospitals, schools and gyms. The generated power can also be used to cover the electricity needs of households dealing with energy poverty.
The new funds come via Greece’s Enterprise Agreement for the Development Framework 2021-27 (NSRF 2021-27), with the support of the European Structural and Investment Funds of the European Union.
The funds will be used for energy community projects in five Greek regional prefectures, including Western Macedonia and Crete. The NSRF will cover up to 80% of energy community project costs, with a minimum installed capacity of 0.3 MW.
Municipalities and citizen groups that plan to develop their own energy community projects should apply by March 28, 2024, via the following web page: http://logon.ops.gr.
Selected projects must be operational by 31st December 2029 at the latest.
